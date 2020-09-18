Kenya: CS Amina to Head Delegation for London Marathon

18 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Kenya will send a "high-powered" delegation to the London Marathon to help inspire the country's elite athletes to victory.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo on Thursday said the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, was finalising arrangements for the delegation to travel.

"The Cabinet Secretary will lead the high level delegation that will depart immediately after the Kip Keino Classic on October 3 for London. We are currently finalising the arrangements," Okudo said.

The government is using the London Marathon on October 4 and the Kip Keino Classic leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour the previous day to market Kenya as open for post-coronavirus business.

Already, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has signed up defending London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as Brand Kenya destination ambassador.

The Kip Keino Classic, a one-day meeting, will feature eight national, nine discretionary and eight core events, with an international broadcast window of two hours (from 4pm to 6pm).

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.