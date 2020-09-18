Kenya: CS Amina to Head Delegation for London Marathon

Kenya will send a "high-powered" delegation to the London Marathon to help inspire the country's elite athletes to victory.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo on Thursday said the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, was finalising arrangements for the delegation to travel.

"The Cabinet Secretary will lead the high level delegation that will depart immediately after the Kip Keino Classic on October 3 for London. We are currently finalising the arrangements," Okudo said.

The government is using the London Marathon on October 4 and the Kip Keino Classic leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour the previous day to market Kenya as open for post-coronavirus business.

Already, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has signed up defending London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as Brand Kenya destination ambassador.

The Kip Keino Classic, a one-day meeting, will feature eight national, nine discretionary and eight core events, with an international broadcast window of two hours (from 4pm to 6pm).