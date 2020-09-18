Kenya: 16 Kenyan Healthcare Workers Have Died of Covid-19, Govt Says

17 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Sixteen healthcare workers have so far succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, with 945 others infected.

The figures were released Thursday, by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi who also announced that 945 others had contracted the virus across 35 counties.

Kenya has so far reported 23,611 recoveries from the 36,576 COVID-19 cases registered in the country since March.

"As we commemorate the World Patients Safety Day, I would like to inform you that a total of 945 health workers have so far been infected with the virus while 16 have succumbed," she said.

She assured of adequate measures by the government to protect healthcare workers, following concerns of inadequate Personal Protective Equipment.

Mwangangi also assured the Ministry of Health's commitment in ensuring that policies, laws and other measures necessary to protect, promote, improve and maintain the health and well being of patients will be operationalized.

"A safe health worker therefore, means a safe patient," she said.

