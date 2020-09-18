Kenya: Ethiopian Coffee House Tomoca Opens Flagship Store at Two Rivers Mall

Nairobi — Ethiopian Coffee roasting company, Tomoca Coffee Kenya Limited has entered the Kenyan market after launching its first shop at the Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi.

The company's Chief Global Operations Officer Wondewossen Meshasha said the launch of the shop is part of the firm's expansion plans within the continent.

"This is the first venture for Tomoca within Africa. We chose Kenya as our first gateway for Africa-based expansion due to many benefits Kenya provides to the private sector in terms of investment incentive and other critical aspects that are needed for startup businesses to flourish," Wondewossen Meshasha Chief Global Operations Officer said.

Famed for its authentic coffee experience, Tomoca prides itself on the art of marrying Ethiopian Coffee with the Italian technique. Some of the drinks they make include the Macchiato, Sprice and Cravate Coffee.

With the entry, the company is planning to create beverage blends with Kenyan, Rwandese, and Ethiopian coffee.

Meshasha said the brand prides itself on being a pioneer for change and disrupting the status quo based on the origin of coffee and the ripple effect it had from domestic use to commercialization.

"If you are in the store early enough, you get to watch the master roaster freshly roast and package coffee beans and smell the coffee," the CGOO added.

The family-owned business became the first coffee roasting company in Ethiopia to provide roasted and ground coffee to the local and international markets.

The acronym TO.MO.CA is derived from the Italian Torrefazione Moderna café, which means modern coffee roasting.

The brand is best known as the gold standard of Ethiopian coffee, with an unmatched delivery of the best quality coffee from roast to cup.

It is a member of the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) and exports its coffee to among others Sweden, Germany, USA, China, and Japan.