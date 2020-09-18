Kenya: Ethiopian Coffee House Tomoca Opens Flagship Store at Two Rivers Mall

17 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Ethiopian Coffee roasting company, Tomoca Coffee Kenya Limited has entered the Kenyan market after launching its first shop at the Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi.

The company's Chief Global Operations Officer Wondewossen Meshasha said the launch of the shop is part of the firm's expansion plans within the continent.

"This is the first venture for Tomoca within Africa. We chose Kenya as our first gateway for Africa-based expansion due to many benefits Kenya provides to the private sector in terms of investment incentive and other critical aspects that are needed for startup businesses to flourish," Wondewossen Meshasha Chief Global Operations Officer said.

Famed for its authentic coffee experience, Tomoca prides itself on the art of marrying Ethiopian Coffee with the Italian technique. Some of the drinks they make include the Macchiato, Sprice and Cravate Coffee.

With the entry, the company is planning to create beverage blends with Kenyan, Rwandese, and Ethiopian coffee.

Meshasha said the brand prides itself on being a pioneer for change and disrupting the status quo based on the origin of coffee and the ripple effect it had from domestic use to commercialization.

"If you are in the store early enough, you get to watch the master roaster freshly roast and package coffee beans and smell the coffee," the CGOO added.

The family-owned business became the first coffee roasting company in Ethiopia to provide roasted and ground coffee to the local and international markets.

The acronym TO.MO.CA is derived from the Italian Torrefazione Moderna café, which means modern coffee roasting.

The brand is best known as the gold standard of Ethiopian coffee, with an unmatched delivery of the best quality coffee from roast to cup.

It is a member of the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) and exports its coffee to among others Sweden, Germany, USA, China, and Japan.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.