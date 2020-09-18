Kenya: DP Ruto Asks Governors to Reconsider Decision to Shut Down Counties

17 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Council of Governors to reconsider its decision to shut down counties, saying there were better ways to address the stalemate.

He said this even as the Senate's 12- member committee that was constituted to resolve the revenue stalemate announced that they had finally agreed on a formular, raising hope for counties.

Speaking at his Karen residence during a prayer meeting attended by Kajiado County faith and political leaders, the DP said the partial shut down of counties would derail the country's development agenda adding that counties were an integral part of ensuring equal distribution of resources.

"No county should be shut down because there is a way they can receive resources," he said.

He urged Governors to take advantage of the Supreme Court ruling that unlocks 50 per cent of their total allocation.

He also asked the Senate to come up with a formula that will ensure no county is disadvantaged.

At the same time, Ruto appealed to Senators to take advantage of the additional resources allocated to counties to end the revenue sharing formula stalemate.

The Senate had failed, for a record 10 times, to agree on the best formula to be used by the national government to disburse funds to the counties prompting the Council of Governors to suspend services on Wednesday.

The County Assemblies Forum too announced Thursday that they will suspend services on September 24 if the crisis persists.

The DP asked Jubilee Party leaders not to lose focus on the party's manifesto.

He said the Party promised to unite Kenyans and transform the country through the implementation of development projects.

"The foundation of Jubilee is to unite Kenyans from all communities and eliminate tribalism because united we can achieve everything we want."

