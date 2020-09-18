Tanzania: Contestant Promises to Improve Health Services

ACT-Wazalendo Nyamagana parliamentary contestant Chagulani Ibrahim has promised to ensure he improves the health sector by building health facilities such as hospitals and health centres.

Speaking to 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview, Mr Ibrahim said the state of health was not good as reports from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children stated one doctor served 30,000 patients, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended one doctor to serve not more than 1,000 patients.

Mr Chagulani further promised that if he won, he would improve access to medical equipment for the purposes of reducing maternal and child mortality.

Mr Chagulani said Nyamagana District still faced inadequate health facilities as there were 18 wards and only 12 health centres in all wards.

He promised that health services would be provided to citizens free of charge and also said there would be jobs for health workers.

He further promised to improve the health, education, fisheries sectors and build modern markets in all Nyamagana wards.