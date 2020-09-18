Tanzania: Rejuvenated Yanga Ready for Tricky Kagera Hurdle

YOUNG Africans yesterday landed safely in Bukoba ready for their season's first away match against Kagera Sugar set at Kaitaba Stadium tomorrow.

It will be one of the weekend's toughest games of the Premier League as both teams will play to get nothing else but maximum three points and enhance their positions in the league marathon.

Prior to the game, Yanga played a friendly encounter against Zanzibar champions Mlandege FC at Azam Complex on Wednesday night and emerged a 2-0 victors.

A spot kick by Waziri Junior and a thunderous long range strike from Congo DR import, midfielder Mukoko Tonombe were enough to give the hosts a deserved win.

The game was deliberately played at an artificial pitch so as to give the players a glimpse of the same arena they will play at tomorrow in the league battle.

For Kagera Sugar, they will seriously approach the game so as to get back to winning ways after pocketing one point from their opening two matches.

They lost 1-0 to JKT Tanzania at their Kaitaba Stadium before being held to a goalless draw by Gwambina FC at Gwambina Complex hence they have a rare opportunity to bag in all three points from Yanga.

Coach Mecky Mexime has always been a thorn in fresh for Yanga regardless whether his side is playing away from home or not and has another chance to prove his dominance over the country's record league champions.

After Kagera Sugar, Yanga will connect to Morogoro to play Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium next weekend in another sweaty match for both teams.

Meanwhile, Yanga kit and merchandise suppliers GSM said they are impressed with the reception of the newly paraded club's kits saying they are being sold like hot cakes.

This was said by GSM'S Director of Investment Hersi Said who reiterated that soon, another consignment of the kits will arrive to be distributed in all parts of the country.

"To say the truth, the level of reception of the jerseys from the club members and supporters is overwhelming and it was unfortunate that we brought the small quantity on the day we unveiled them," he said.

Again, Hersi pointed out that they have made some changes to the way they used to provide bonuses to the team last season as one way to accelerate positive results.

"This season, bonuses will be provided when the team accomplishes a particular objective. For example, if from 15 points they manage to get 10 points, they will be given a certain amount and if they get all 15 points, the amount will be high," he narrated.

Last season, after defeating their traditional rivals Simba 1-0, GSM flashed out 200m/- as a bonus to the players for the good job well done.