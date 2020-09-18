South Africa: George Bizos Laid to Rest - 'His Life Was So Large'

analysis

Human rights lawyer George Bizos was laid to rest in a Special Official Funeral at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday. Bizos, who died last week aged 92, was remembered as a man of humility, integrity, and above all as an advocate with a passion for justice.

"Our family has shared our father with the nation for so many years: why should it be any different in his passing?" asked George Bizos's son Alexi.

Bizos's funeral saw luminaries of the political, legal and civil society spheres share space with friends and family members of the veteran advocate at an event which Alexi Bizos hinted had been a challenge to organise. Due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the number of mourners inside the Greek Orthodox Church was limited.

Beyond that, as Alexi said, was the desire to pay tribute to Bizos in all the many roles he played during his 92 extraordinary years of life: as the pre-eminent defence lawyer of the Struggle, as a South African man who never forgot his proud Greek heritage, as a friend to many and a devoted family man.

"His...