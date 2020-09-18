Kenya: Oscar Sudi Challenges 7-Day Detention at Police Station

Kapseret MP Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has moved to the High Court to challenge his detention at a police station for seven days pending investigations into five charges that he is facing.

Through his lawyer Kipkoech Ng'etich, Mr Sudi has filed a criminal review application at the High Court in Nakuru seeking to overturn the decision by Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo to detain him.

In the case filed through a certificate of urgency, Mr Sudi wants the High Court to review the ruling by the magistrate and order his release on bond or bail.

"The applicant prays that pending hearing and determination of this application inter partes, the court be pleased to admit Mr Oscar Sudi to bail and or bond on such reasonable terms that the court may deem fit," read the application.

In his ruling on Tuesday, the magistrate partially granted the application by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), allowing the detention of the MP for a week at the Nakuru Central Police Station to allow for conclusion of investigation on the five charges which they are intending to prefer against him.

But while appearing before Justice Joel Ngugi, lawyer Ng'etich protested against the decision which he termed as unlawful, adding that it violated his client's right to liberty.

Witnesses

He poked holes into the magistrate's ruling, which indicated that Mr Sudi was likely to interfere with witnesses, arguing that the said witnesses had not been made known to the court.

Mr Ng'etich further faulted the magistrate for making the assertion that his client was already guilty of hate speech charges, which he said risked denying Mr Sudi the right to a fair hearing.

The defence had argued that Mr Sudi, having presented himself to officers at Langas Police Station, it was a clear indication that he is a law abiding citizen and he is willing to cooperate with the authorities.

Mr Sudi, in his supporting affidavit, said he is ready to abide by any conditions that the court may impose on him to secure his release on bail pending further investigations by the police.

Justice Ngugi, in his ruling, marked the matter as urgent and scheduled it for hearing on Friday at 10 am.

He also ordered Mr Sudi to serve the application to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions before the hearing time.