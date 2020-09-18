Nigeria: Osun Set to Commence Massive Water Project

18 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

As part of efforts to address impediment in critical water supply services to households in Osun State, the state government has finalised arrangements for the commencement of a 250 million litre-capacity water project in the state.

At the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the state government and Efficacy Construction Company in Osogbo, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese Raheem, said the project, which commenced with immediate effect, set the tone for the fulfillment of yet another electoral promise of the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to him, "We are aware that water is essential to human life, and it became even more necessary during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The governor, having promised the citizens during his election campaign that one of his primary foci would be to provide potable water in reliable quantity for the people of the state, has seized this opportunity to provide 250 million litres of water for the people of the state.

"So, the essence of our gathering here today is to sign the formal agreement between the state and Efficacy Construction Company for the immediate pursuance of this important agenda."

In his address, the Managing Director of Efficacy Construction Company, Dr. Oyeleke Ajiboye, expressed appreciation to the governor for the foresight, describing the project as the beginning of great things to happen in the state.

Describing the scope of the project, Ajiboye said: "Our focus for this project is to develop 250 million litres of water, with production and delivery to 2.5 million residents across the state.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Felix Ibitoye Adeniran, commended the governor on the project, describing it as a milestone as far as water supply is concerned in the state.

Read the original article on This Day.

