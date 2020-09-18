Liberia: Fight Against Corruption Requires Shared Commitment, Global Action - Amb. Ren

Monrovia — Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Ren Yisheng has termed corruption as a public enemy of human society, indicating that the fight against the societal ill requires shared commitment and global action.

Corruption, he said, is thus a common task facing all countries, noting that the ongoing National Anti-Corruption Conference, which is being held by the Government of Liberia, is set to demonstrate to the world Liberia's firm determination to combat systemic corruption that will play a positive role in promoting national governance.

Making remarks at the National Anti-Corruption Conference of Liberia, which convened in Monrovia on Wednesday, Amb. Ren noted that it is in the common interests of governments and peoples around the world to deepen international anti-corruption cooperation.

He said China is a member of 15 global and regional anti-corruption cooperation mechanisms and has actively fulfilled its obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as well as championed the adoption of the APEC Beijing Declaration on Fighting Corruption.

"China advocates for extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance and adheres to the principle of zero tolerance, zero loopholes and zero barriers against corruption, to strengthen pragmatic anti-corruption cooperation with African countries, including Liberia, as well as other countries in the world," Ambassador Ren cited.

The Chinese envoy noted that China is ready to promote inter-party exchanges between the Communist Party of China and political parties in various countries, including the Coalition for Democratic Change in Liberia.

"By sharing anti-corruption experience, we can jointly knit a close cooperation network, continuously enhance the in-depth development of international anti-corruption cooperation, and make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind," envoy Ren stated.

Referencing efforts made by the Chinese Government to fight corruption, Amb. Ren mentioned that Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in November 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, has persisted on no restricted zones, full coverage and zero tolerance in the fight against corruption, and has taken firm actions to "take out tigers", "swat flies" and "hunt down foxes" in a multi-pronged manner.

According to him, every corrupt official and each corrupt practice must be punished.

"Through tightening the institutional cage, we let the power run in the sunshine, and foster a political environment in which officials dare not, cannot and will not be corrupt," he said.

With the joint efforts of the whole CPC and the people across the nation, Chinese diplomat Ren disclosed that China has continuously made new achievements in promoting Party integrity and clean administration as well as curbing corruption.

"This is also an important magic weapon for the CPC, which is deeply supported by the people, to achieve a major victory in this year's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic together in solidarity," the Chinese envoy indicated.