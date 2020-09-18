Tanzania: Chadema Hail Police for Nonpartisan Security

THE main opposition party, Chadema, has praised Manyara Regional Police force for intensifying security throughout their political campaigns in the area.

Rallying support for the party's presidential candidate on Wednesday, Chadema Presidential running mate, Salum Mwalimu, commended the regional police for heightening security in the party's campaign rallies.

Mr Mwalimu who was drumming support for Tundu Lissu to be elected the president through their ticket, was categorical that the security was friendly his party had never been accorded with in Manyara region, since they began their campaigns on August 28.

"Never had we been given such protection, not just Chadema leaders, but even our ardent supporters who have been with us through thick and thin occasions," said Mr Mwalimu at a campaign rally in Babati District.

The Chadema running mate said the party was keen in introducing major reforms in the police force, particularly transforming it into a national police service unit.

The move would guarantee the police more benefits as far as their welfare was concerned, according to Mr Mwalimu.

"Such benefits have become elusive because of the nature of the police force that had been here, therefore it is important that we transform it," he added.

The politician also weighed in on the situation of petty traders in the country, stating that there was a need to ensure that there is friendly business environment for them to do business in Tanzania, irrespective of where one was born and earning a living thereafter.

Mr Mwalimu also decried what he termed as a multiplicity of taxes the business community was subjected to, saying that such levies scare away potential investors from investing in the country, besides frustrating the business community.

In his further pledge, he said once they ascend to power, all civil servants would be getting big salaries and that would be endorsed on October 28.