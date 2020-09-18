Tanzania: Party Pledges Teamwork to Process Steel in Liganga

CHAMA cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has pledged to partner with the private sector to establish three major strategic industries, with the chief being a modern factory that processes and manufactures steel in Liganga and Mchuchuma area, if elected to power in the October 28 General Election.

According to the party's 2020-2025 election manifesto the coming government of Chadema, if elected by wananchi, the other two industries will be in Karagwe to process Tin and another concentrate on Nickel in Kabanga and Ngasamo areas.

Moreover, the party's government will establish a large scale forest industry for the manufacture of office furniture and abolish the importation of furniture from abroad.

According to the document, the Chadema government will allocate sufficient budget to facilitate scientific, research, innovation and discoveries at the Nyumbu factory under Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and manufacture modern vehicles, agricultural tools, and other armaments for use and export to other countries.

"The Chadema government, in partnership with the private sector will set up a large pharmaceutical industry to address the drug shortage gap across the East and Central African region," read part of the document.

The 98-page document further highlighted that their government will establish paper and other offices equipment factory to eliminate dependence on imports of these products.

Additionally, the manifesto states that the government will facilitate the establishment of a large factory for cotton products, to surge the market by selling fibre instead of raw cotton.

The Chadema government that has pledged to work with the private sector in establishing various industries, if elected on October 28, will create a conducive environment for the establishment of livestock and fisheries processing industries in the country.

The document further revealed that the party will expedite the process of establishing a strategic rare earth metals' plant to ease the establishment and manufacture of electronic equipment.

They will also establish a cashew nut processing plant, a vital step towards improving the economic wellbeing of farmers.