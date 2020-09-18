Tanzania: CCM Manifesto Constructs Sibiti Bridge, Says Premier

MOVEMENT of people and goods to and from Bariadi-Meatu-Mkalama and Igungo in Singida Rural roads have eased following Sibiti Bridge construction completion.

That was said by Chama Cha Mapinduzi(CCM) Central Committee member, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, while campaigning for Dr John Magufuli to be re-elected as president, Ms Leah Komanya, as Meatu Constituency Member of Parliament and Mr Igupuli Gambanabi as Ward Councillor.

He noted that the bridge that is part of 289 km stretch connecting Bariadi-Meatu, Meatu-Mkalama and Mkalama-Singida Rural will be constructed to the tarmac level soon.

Mr Majaliwa, who doubles as the Prime Minister further said the road project was in CCM manifesto page 75 and read as Bariadi-Kisesa- Mwandoya-Ngoboko-Mwanhuzi- Sibiti-Mkalama-Igungo.

"I passed there and inspected the construction work; it has been completed only for minor touches and a few improvements for livestock signs to cross... and under the bridge allowing water to flow without overflowing on top. "The bridge has been completed, the remaining task is to put tarmac on a 17km stretch from the bridge to Mkalama and another eight kilometre from the bridge to Meatu," said the premier," at Mwanhuzi Stand in Meatu District on Wednesday.

Mr Majaliwa said formerly, the construction work of tarmacking it was carried out at the regional level, but has been shifted to the district level.

Similarly, he said the government is embarking on improving other infrastructures, which include rehabilitating and constructing a railway line, new ships and planes for the benefit of the citizens.

He noted that the improvement of infrastructures' network in the country has helped people to move freely and hence, raise their incomes and national economy.