Tanzania: Updp - We'll Cane Criminals Convicted of Graft

17 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

CRIMINALS or any person, who would be convicted of any corruption in the country, will be caned, as an immediate discipline, UPDP political party Presidential aspirants have said, should they be elected in the upcoming General Elections.

The United People's Democratic Party (UPDP) presidential candidates: Mr Twalib Ibrahim Kadege (for union presidency) and Mr Hamad Mohammed Ibrahim (for Zanzibar Presidency launched their campaign bid for the top positions by promising to have no mercy on corruption.

"Fighting corruption in the country is among our priority. Vote for us so that we can wipe out corruption in the country. Corrupt people should face 100 years imprisonment and 100 canes," Kadege promised.

Caning is one of the corporal punishments (often involving striking directly across the buttocks or palms of their hands with a tool commonly being a stick) used in schools and homes to discipline children, but it's now being prohibited in many countries.

Speaking to voters at an election campaign rally at Garagara ground in the Mjini Municipality, Mr Hamad stressed that caning would be the proper punishment before sending the convicted to jail, adding that UPDP's other priority is ensuring that all people have access to better health care.

Kadege's running-mate, Mr Ramadhan Ali Abdallah, also told the cheering crowd that if elected, their government would promote agriculture, with the aim of stopping importation of any kind of foodstuff in the country.

Elaborating, Mr Abdallah, also asked their voters to ignore people and leaders who are attempting to divide Tanzanians through hate speech for personal gains, saying: "Despite political differences we keep, we should remain united to promote love among us."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.