Tanzania: Updp - We'll Cane Criminals Convicted of Graft

CRIMINALS or any person, who would be convicted of any corruption in the country, will be caned, as an immediate discipline, UPDP political party Presidential aspirants have said, should they be elected in the upcoming General Elections.

The United People's Democratic Party (UPDP) presidential candidates: Mr Twalib Ibrahim Kadege (for union presidency) and Mr Hamad Mohammed Ibrahim (for Zanzibar Presidency launched their campaign bid for the top positions by promising to have no mercy on corruption.

"Fighting corruption in the country is among our priority. Vote for us so that we can wipe out corruption in the country. Corrupt people should face 100 years imprisonment and 100 canes," Kadege promised.

Caning is one of the corporal punishments (often involving striking directly across the buttocks or palms of their hands with a tool commonly being a stick) used in schools and homes to discipline children, but it's now being prohibited in many countries.

Speaking to voters at an election campaign rally at Garagara ground in the Mjini Municipality, Mr Hamad stressed that caning would be the proper punishment before sending the convicted to jail, adding that UPDP's other priority is ensuring that all people have access to better health care.

Kadege's running-mate, Mr Ramadhan Ali Abdallah, also told the cheering crowd that if elected, their government would promote agriculture, with the aim of stopping importation of any kind of foodstuff in the country.

Elaborating, Mr Abdallah, also asked their voters to ignore people and leaders who are attempting to divide Tanzanians through hate speech for personal gains, saying: "Despite political differences we keep, we should remain united to promote love among us."