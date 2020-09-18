Tanzania: Mara Sees Peaceful Campaigns in Fierce Contests

AS politicians hotly crisscrossing Mara Region looking for votes to be elected as Members of Parliament and Councillors on 28th October elections, there is general calm and peace in their campaigns.

A case study is the CCM parliamentary candidate in Tarime Rural, Mwita Waitara in fierce completion with John Heche of CHADEMA and Charles Mwera of ACT -Wazalendo.

Early this week, Mr Waitara conducted various campaign rallies asking for votes as well as for his party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, at Mwema and Bumera Wards, where he assured them that once elected, he would address their socio-economic challenges.

He also reminded them to maintain peace and unity during and after elections, further assuring them that CCM is the only party with technocrats to implement community projects.

In Tarime Urban Constituency, Mr Michael Kembaki of CCM is competing with Ms Esther Matiko of CHADEMA.

In Rorya constituency, there is a stiff competition between Mr Jafari Chege of CCM and Ezekia Wenje of CHADEMA.

In Serengeti constituency, Ms Catherin Ruge of CHADEMA is battling Amsabi Jeremiha of CCM after two parliamentary candidates in the constituency from NCCRMageuzi and ACT-Wazalendo last minute opted out of the race to back CCM.

A pitch in Bunda Urban constituency, Robert Maboto of CCM is wrestling Esther Bulaya from CHADEMA to get majority of the votes. So far campaigns are reportedly going on peacefully across the region.