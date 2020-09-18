Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - Intermediate Lions Resume Training

The first session took place yesterday, September 16, 2020 at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde.

The Intermediate national football team is in camp to prepare ahead of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be staged in Cameroon. The training session is the sixth for the team and it comes after five months break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Intermediate Lions had their first training session yesterday, September 16, 2020 at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde.

At the CAF Excellence Centre yesterday the atmosphere was calm. Players and officials were busy preparing for the training session. Training began at 10:30 in one of the annex stadiums of the CAF Excellence Centre. A total of 29 players out of the 30 called up by the Head coach Yves Clément Arroga took part in the training session. One of the players, Anye Derick, who will replace Simon Omossola was expected to join the group yesterday. The first training session focused on physical exercises notably footing, fitness tests and individual test trial. The team doctor, Dr Thom Bolivar said the players had undergone cardiovascular tests and also tests for COVID-19. He explained that the players are in good shape. He said two of the players had slight injuries before the training session but they are being treated and he is sure they will be fit in the days ahead. More to that the medical reports of some players for the training camp were verified on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at the FECAFOOT headquarters in Tsinga, Yaounde, before making the trip to Mbankomo.

Training takes place twice daily under the supervision of Coach Yves Clément Arroga and the technical staff. For the next two weeks, the team will be fine-tuning tactics in order to ensure the best result in the competition. Coach Yves Clément Arroga says the team will be ready for the CHAN 2021. For some of the players, their dream is to defend the colours of the country at the CHAN 2021.