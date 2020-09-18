Cameroon: New Bell Health District - African Synergy Donates Anti Covid-19 Materials

17 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The gifts were handing on Tuesday September 8, 2020 in Douala.

The African Synergy against AIDS and Suffering has donated anti Covid-19 materials to the new bell health district in the Douala II subdivision of the Littoral region. The gifts which were handed to the director of the new bell district hospital will go a long way to equip the medical personnel in the face of the novel coronavirus.

The materials worth millions of CFA were made up of 2,000 chirurgical masks, 1,000 boots for medical use, 1,000 protective caps, 1,000 overalls, 2 thermometer and 1,000 pairs of gloves.

While handing over the materials on Tuesday September 8, the mayor of the Douala II municipality who also doubles as the president of the management committee, Denise Fampou said the fight against Covid-19 is not yet over as such it was high time the medical personnel protect themselves. He thanked the medical personnel for risking their lives in order to save the lives of others. Mayor Denise Fampou thanked the first Lady Mrs. Chantal Biya, founder of African Synergy against AIDS and Suffering for the gifts. She said her municipality was privileged to have been a beneficiary.

Denise Fampou urged the New Bell District Hospital management and staff to make good use of the materials. She called on the people of her municipality to continue respecting barrier measures while hoping that Covid-19 will be completely wiped out from her municipality in the nearest feature.

She used the opportunity to outline other support by the African Synergy against AIDS and Suffering to her municipality while requesting that more should come for the development of the Douala II municipality.

On his part, the Director of the New Bell district hospital Ndoumbe Fils appreciated the medical materials. He said it was timely as her personnel were in dire need of the materials.

He thanked the first lady Mrs Chantal Biya founder of the African Synergy against AIDS and suffering.

