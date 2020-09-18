Zimbabwe: Binga MP Sibanda Denies Violence Incitement in Anti-Zanu-PF Mask

18 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Binga North MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda Thursday appeared before a Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate where he pleaded not guilty to inciting public violence.

The MDC Alliance top official is accused of distributing two face masks written '#Zanu-PF must go' to two Pick n' Pay Hyper employees in Bulawayo.

Sibanda's lawyer, Nqobani Sithole from Ncube Attorneys told the court that Sibanda as an opposition politician was permitted to say the words because Zanu PF was his party's political rival.

"As an honourable member of parliament and as a member of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, the message '#Zanu PF Must Go' is ideal in that I have been consistently perpetrating since 2013. I believe in democratic processes to achieve this ideal," Sibanda told court.

State witness Matthew Mutavayi alleged that Sibanda called out a male employee from Pick n' Pay from his car to collect a mask written '#Zanu PF Must Go' and the employee showed the mask to his female colleague who also went to ask for hers.

Said Mutavayi in his testimony, "I was in a queue awaiting my turn to have my temperature checked and get sanitised to gain entry into the shop.

"What irritated me was that employee just discarded his duty and rushed to Sibanda's car. As a citizen who was waiting to get a service, I felt irritated.

"I then inquired from the two employees what it is that was exciting them that much which they had received from Sibanda. They proudly showed me their face masks and reiterated that indeed #Zanu PF Must Go."

The state witness said in his view, the MP should have chosen a different venue to pursue his political agenda.

"He infringed on my rights as a citizen who was awaiting mere service at a shopping centre. Also judging from the political atmosphere in the country at that time, I feared for my life and safety as I felt Sibanda's conduct would incite violence," said Mutavayi.

However, Sithole dismissed Mutavayi's testimony as baseless because of the disparity in the two's political inclination.

Sithole told court that Mutayayi had a hidden agenda on the issue and was deliberately misleading the court.

He further submitted that the witness's concerns emanated from that Sibanda and the employees shared a different political ideal.

"This is a display of overzealousness, mostly owing to the fact that you cannot tolerate people with different political beliefs. There was no point at which my client or employees said they would incite violence. In a democratic country like the Republic of Zimbabwe, people have freedom of expression and can choose whichever political party they so wish," Sithole said,

Magistrate Tinashe Tashaya postponed the case to September 25.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.