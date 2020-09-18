Namibia: Swapo MPs Reject Discussion On Zimbabwe

Joseph Nyadzayo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob (file photo).
17 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Swapo members of parliament on Wednesday blocked a motion to discuss the situation in Zimbabwe, where government critics have been targeted for arrest and detention.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani in a motion wanted the National Assembly to discuss the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Zimbambwe, focusing on a government crackdown on opposition activists, members of civil society and journalists.

Venaani wanted parliamentarians to discuss how Namibia could assist Zimbabwean citizens now classified as enemies of the state by the Zimbabwean authorities.

He also wanted parliament to adopt a position as one and condemn state-sponsored violence in Zimbabwe.

"We cannot sit back and watch this travesty of justice unfold against the people of Zimbabwe," Venaani said. "Let me remind this august house that if Zimbabwe explodes, the economic and humanitarian crisis will be felt throughout the whole SADC region. Hence, we have a collective responsibility to address and find a long-lasting solution to the situation in Zimbabwe."

Swapo parliamentarians, including international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, environment minister Pohamba Shifeta and prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, however objected to the discussion of the motion, saying SADC was already dealing with the issues of Zimbabwe.

As a result, the motion was removed from the agenda of the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.