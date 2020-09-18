Angola: Covid-19 Infects First Angolan Athlete

Luanda — The new coronavirus has already directly infected athletes of all major sports in the world, with the first case of an Angolan athlete on Friday since the disease was identified in the city of Wuhan (China) in December 2019.

This is the footballer Nelson da Luz, who tested positive in the covid-19 test made on his arrival in Portugal, where he signed a three-year contract with Vitoria de Guimarães, of the 1st Portuguese football league.

The resumption of training in the country at federate level, with a view to the start of national competitions, will require a rigorous approach to the guidelines of the Multi-sectoral Commission for Prevention and Combat of Covid-19, at risk of an increase in cases.

Tests, at least three times a week, limitation of the number of sportspersons and technicians at work, absence of public at the stadiums and distancing in team transports are among the recommended measures.