Namibia: City's 26km Road Resurface to Cost N$24m

The City of Windhoek will spend N$24 million on resurfacing 25 roads with a combined distance of 26 kilometres.

This is according to City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya on Thursday, following a media statement by the city's chief executive officer, Robert Kahimise, on Wednesday.

Kahimise said most of the roads to be resurfaced were ageing and had passed their original design life.

He said the resurfacing exercise would start mid-September and was expected to be completed in March 2021.

Kahimise also said the city was expected to pay N$500 000 per kilometre for a 6,5 millimetres single seal to N$1,8 million per kilometre for a 35 millimetre premix overlay.

He added that where the road was worn away, it would be reconstructed at a cost of N$7,8 million per kilometre.

He said during the resurfacing period the city would try to keep the disruption to normal traffic flow to a minimum.