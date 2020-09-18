Liberia: Human Rights Group Donates Food Items to Orphanage

Monrovia — It was a moment of excitement for the staff and kids of the Children Rescue Center when the Foundation for Human Rights Defense (FOHRD) donated food items to them.

The donation included 15 bags of 25-kg rice, five containers of five-gallon tin of red oil, maggi cube, among others.

Presenting the items on behalf of the organization, the Communications Officer, Alaskai Moore Johnson told the care center's representative that it was their way of telling them thanks for the care they are giving the children.

Johnson further told Ms. Marpue Yekeku, that FOHRD was stretching its hands to them because it cares.

He admonished them to use the donation wisely and called on others emulate the good example of FOHRD.

Receiving the items, Caretaker Yekeku thanked the organization, stating that the gift was brought in the time the children mostly needed it.

"We have been struggling with getting food for the children. Just in time the human rights people came and blessed us with food," Madam Yekeku told reporters after she had received items.

She explained that it was not the organization's first time coming to the school. She further that FOHRD's Executive Director, Mr. Tee Wonokay has offered some of their students, from kindergarten to 12 grade, full scholarship.

"It was so wonderful because certain point in time we had great challenges right within that time they came and they decided to put the children on scholarship," Madam Yekeku said.

Giving a brief history of the center, she further explained that school was founded in 1986 by her late parents to cater to children who are orphan, abandoned, and destitute. They train to kids to become productive citizens in the society.

Also speaking, one of the students, Naraline Blama from the 8th grade class, expressed how grateful she and colleagues are for the previous and current interventions as well as the scholarship the organization has offered them.