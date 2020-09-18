Liberia: Ruling Party's Chairman Morlu Warns Weah's Government to Live Up to Its Promises

Monrovia — The Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Mulbah Morlu has called on the government to live up to its promises made to the Liberian people during the party's quest for the presidency in 2017.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is a merger of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George Manneh Weah, the National Patriotic Party headed by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and the Liberian People Democratic Party of former House Speaker J. Alex Tyler.

On its most trumpeted 'Hope for Change' mantra, the 'Grand Coalition,' as it is called, swept to power in the 2017 presidential election with a crushing victory over the then ruling Unity Party.

But nearly three years on, the party's Chairman, Mr. Morlu says their government has not done much to live up to its promises.

Said Morlu: "The truth is that most Liberians started to like President George Weah long before he entered politics. But in politics, successful campaign and winning elections is not the end of the political journey. After the election is the beginning of the actual task of nation-building and what that means is that there are a lot more for the elected leaders to accomplish along with all those that were in the struggle with him before the election."

In a landmark statement released in Monrovia, Mr. Morlu said, "now that the President we campaigned for is in the Liberian's State House, we feel fulfilled that he won the presidency three years ago. It will further be our joy for said victory to be translated into tangibles that will leave a lasting-positive impact on the lives of the common people who are the usual victims of failed public policy and bad governance."

'Change Is Yet To Come'

Touching on several issues surrounding the governance of the state as well as the ruling party, Chairman Morlu, without calling names, blasted some of his party's members serving in government for "disappointingly indulging" the very vices they spoke against as opposition.

"We want to be on record that when we join this revolution and subsequently assumed leadership role, Morlu said, "we had further been inspired by our revolutionary zest and the life story of our stander bearer, Dr. George Manneh Weah; who rose from a humble beginning of the worst and least of our social strata."

"Our struggle had never been about seeking jobs in government, for we have been there and done that, even at a hierarchy and what we saw then and kicked against, for which we embraced 'change' and supported President Weah is the exact thing some party members in Government are disappointingly indulging into and I can't be convinced that their action is at the behest of His Excellency, the President, as it is been speculated in other quarters."

He said the "CDC cannot and will not" remain silent if the problems it stood against yesterday begin to resurface in the governance corridors of today.

Addressing his fellow partisans, he said "Today, fellow CDCIANs, let me have you informed that the mantra of change that rallied our people from the ghettos and slums of Montsurrado to the villages of Gbezohn; from the Wologizi to the Sehnkwehn; from the Tilleh to the Piso, has yet to come."

He added: "Let it further be known that "Change for Hope" is more than just a slogan. It seeks to raise the confidence of our people in the midst of the apparent insurmountable. Most of all, it brings hope to the downtrodden masses who for more than a century, have felt the consequences of bad governance. However, this slogan remains delusional if that change does not begin with self-assessment."

According to Morlu, he is of the conviction that emancipating the people can only be possible when members of the party and government officials unchain their minds of every shackle that may becloud their sincere judgment."

He warned: "History is impartial; albeit, we can win its favor when we regard posterity in every decision we take today, we can't afford to be judged harshly. With this spirit, I'm never moved by the usual comments or cliché emanating from our countrymen in opposition but I'm rather perplexed by our inability to counter their debate especially through the quality of the decision that we take."

Let's not thwart the beautiful revolutionary narrative, let it not be heard that the liberators have themselves become the worst oppressors, he cautioned.

As a nation, he said Liberia's political history has thought that when revolutionaries 'divagate' their mandate, the consequences are injurious.

Morlu's statement comes at the time the country is paused to go to the polls comes December 8, 2020 for special senatorial elections and national referendum, and although the National Elections Commission (NEC) has not officially declared the election campaign open, tensions are already heightening.

Like the Zwedru's attack against the Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings and Rep, Yekeh Kolubah in late July 2020, Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County and a presumptive nominee for the CPP's senatorial ticket has consistently complained of being attacked by supporters of the ruling party on almost all of his recent political engagements, events the CPP said are being orchestrated by the CDC.

The CDC Chairman said while the ruling party and the government many not be the perpetrators, they will always be held liable when they remain silent or only speak out as a result of public outcry.

He named the "illegal dismissal of civil servants, Ms. Precious T. Bollie, Harriet Goe and others who lost their jobs for exercising their rights as guaranteed under Article 15 a & b of the constitution; the unexplained proliferation of enormous property purchases by public official especially at a time when the nation lacks even fuel at its public medical centers; and the growing wave of political bigotry, the attack on the ANC's hierarchy in Grand Gedeh and subsequent attacks on key opposition figures especially in recent time" as actions that do not augur well for the ruling party and the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While it is true that we may not be the perpetrators in action, we can still be held liable when we don't speak or when our condemnation only comes as a result of public outcry," he said.

Morlu is no doubt an ardent supporter of President Weah and a firm believer of the CDC. However, his position and closeness with the President have not stopped him from speaking his mind whenever he feels.

Mr. Morlu was heard in a leaked audio in December 2019 making startling revelations about President Weah and other officials of the government. In the recording which went viral on social media, Morlu was heard accusing President Weah of having sexual relationship with female government officials he appointed in his government.

Chairman Morlu also accused the Liberian Chief Executive of soliciting funds from friendly nations, including international and local businesses in the name of Liberia, but allegedly diverts those funds to the construction of his personal properties.

However, he backtracked on his statement, saying, his comments were made under the influence of alcohol.

The President and party hierarchy also played down the allegation, terming it as blackmailing.

Although Morlu did not hook the President in his latest comments, political observers believe that the assertions will serve as a rude awakening for President Weah and his close confidantes who have consistently bragged of delivering on their promises made to the Liberian people.