Tanzania: 22-Year-Old Tanzanian Entrepreneur Makes It to Africa's Top 20

17 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — David Denis, a 22-year-old Tanzanian entrepreneur has recorded another milestone after he was listed among the 'Top 20 Very Young African Entrepreneurs' by the Anzisha Prize delivered by African Leadership Academy in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

Denis has featured on the list which includes some of the brightest minds in Africa thanks to his Cutoff Recycle service, an innovative approach towards waste management by recycling human waste hair to produce fertilizer, pesticide and using hair as fiber reinforcing material in concrete which he co-founded.

Most of the entrepreneurs who made the list are between the ages of 17 and 22.

The list of the top young entrepreneurs in the continent includes names of innovators from South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Madagascar, Ghana, Uganda, among other countries.

Peter Materu, Chief Program Officer, Mastercard Foundation says, "The success of the Anzisha Prize over the last decade stands as a resounding testament to the creativity and entrepreneurial potential of Africa's very young people--a hugely under-tapped resource. Through Anzisha, we're reminded of what they can achieve when challenged and enabled to own and solve the problems they see around them. Now, as ever, the innovations that have emerged through the Anzisha Prize inspire and renew our faith in and commitment to their promise."

This year, the top 20 will gather virtually from their various countries to share knowledge and learn from expert coaches and mentors as they prepare for their final pitches to a panel of external judges. All the entrepreneurs will receive a cash prize of $2 500. The grand prize winner will receive $25 000, while the 1st runner and 2nd runner receive $15 000 and $12 500 respectively.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.