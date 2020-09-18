Tanzania: 22-Year-Old Tanzanian Entrepreneur Makes It to Africa's Top 20

Dar es Salaam — David Denis, a 22-year-old Tanzanian entrepreneur has recorded another milestone after he was listed among the 'Top 20 Very Young African Entrepreneurs' by the Anzisha Prize delivered by African Leadership Academy in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

Denis has featured on the list which includes some of the brightest minds in Africa thanks to his Cutoff Recycle service, an innovative approach towards waste management by recycling human waste hair to produce fertilizer, pesticide and using hair as fiber reinforcing material in concrete which he co-founded.

Most of the entrepreneurs who made the list are between the ages of 17 and 22.

The list of the top young entrepreneurs in the continent includes names of innovators from South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Madagascar, Ghana, Uganda, among other countries.

Peter Materu, Chief Program Officer, Mastercard Foundation says, "The success of the Anzisha Prize over the last decade stands as a resounding testament to the creativity and entrepreneurial potential of Africa's very young people--a hugely under-tapped resource. Through Anzisha, we're reminded of what they can achieve when challenged and enabled to own and solve the problems they see around them. Now, as ever, the innovations that have emerged through the Anzisha Prize inspire and renew our faith in and commitment to their promise."

This year, the top 20 will gather virtually from their various countries to share knowledge and learn from expert coaches and mentors as they prepare for their final pitches to a panel of external judges. All the entrepreneurs will receive a cash prize of $2 500. The grand prize winner will receive $25 000, while the 1st runner and 2nd runner receive $15 000 and $12 500 respectively.