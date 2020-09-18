Sudanese-American Cooperation On Railways Discussed

Khartoum — Sudan Railways Corporation SRC General Manager Eng. Walid Ahmed Mahmoud has discussed means of joint cooperation between the corporation and the American Administration.

This came when he received on Thursday the official of economic and trade department at American Embassy in Khartoum.

The meeting was attended by Azzam Hassan from the economic department in the embassy and senior officials of Sudan Railway corporation.

Walid briefed the American diplomat about the corporation future plans and the transitional government efforts to develop relations with America.

He explained that SRC was severely damaged during the past period regarding the import of locomotives and spare parts from the American companies.

He said SRC owns many American locomotives which required spare parts.

The American diplomat,on hs part, promised to submit SRC case to Washington in order to set urgent plan to exceptionally, solve the embargo imposed on locomotives and spare parts.