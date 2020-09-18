Sudan: Hamdouk Meets Chairperson of Peace Commission

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr Abdulla Hamdouk, met in his office Wednesday the chairperson of the Peace Commission, Dr Suleiman Al Debailo, who stated that the meeting discussed arrangements made for receiving the advanced delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front set to arrive the country Thursday to propagate for peace agreement which has been signed recently with the initial letters in Juba, capita of Republic of South Sudan

He said that the Premier gave directive for providing the necessary support for receiving the delegation.

The Chairperson of the Peace C omission welcomed the delegation of trhe Revolutionary Front and that the delegation would enlighten people on all commitments the deal contains, pointing out that the Commission has worked out programs to explain the genuine gains that the people could reap from, the peace agreement.