Sudan: Abyei Dinka Council Welcomes Appointment of Executive Head for Abyei Administration

Khartoum — The Higher Council for the Coordination of Abyei Dinka Affairs has welcomed the transitional government's move to appoint an executive head for the Abyei Area Administration from the Sudanese side.

The Council has clarified that it has been urging the formation of an executive government for the Abyei Area Administration since the dissolution of the Steering Committee of the Abyei Administration, which was formed by a decision of the Minister of the Presidency on 6/7/2011, and that it be inclusive of all components of the Abyei area, including Dinka Ngok and other Sudanese residing in the area.

Chairman of the Council Chul Moen Paul Yak, in a statement, appreciated the position of the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei area on the part of Sudan, which has been working diligently to fill the administrative vacuum in previous periods and its work in order the area has an executive body.

The council announced its stand beside the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei Area, the side of Sudan, and the appointed executive head of the Abyei Area Administration, in order to develop the area and provide basic services to the citizens as well as for stability, peaceful coexistence and social peace in the area.