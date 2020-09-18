Sudan: Abyei Dinka Council Welcomes Appointment of Executive Head for Abyei Administration

17 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Council for the Coordination of Abyei Dinka Affairs has welcomed the transitional government's move to appoint an executive head for the Abyei Area Administration from the Sudanese side.

The Council has clarified that it has been urging the formation of an executive government for the Abyei Area Administration since the dissolution of the Steering Committee of the Abyei Administration, which was formed by a decision of the Minister of the Presidency on 6/7/2011, and that it be inclusive of all components of the Abyei area, including Dinka Ngok and other Sudanese residing in the area.

Chairman of the Council Chul Moen Paul Yak, in a statement, appreciated the position of the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei area on the part of Sudan, which has been working diligently to fill the administrative vacuum in previous periods and its work in order the area has an executive body.

The council announced its stand beside the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei Area, the side of Sudan, and the appointed executive head of the Abyei Area Administration, in order to develop the area and provide basic services to the citizens as well as for stability, peaceful coexistence and social peace in the area.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.