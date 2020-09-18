Sudan: Daglo Discusses Efforts On Solving Abyei Area File

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo received at his office in the Republican Palace the delegation of Abyei area headed by Minister of East African Affairs and official who is in charge of Abyei file in the government of South Sudan, Deng Alor.

Member of the delegation and representative of Abyei in South Sudan parliament Ayesha Abbas Akoyei said in press statement that the First Vice- President of the Sovereign Council welcomed the efforts made to solve Abyei file and promised the start of arrangements for talks on the file to reach durable peace and stability in the area.

She added that the First Vice- President gave assurances that Abyei issue would be solved in the same spirit of solving other Sudan's issues in various areas for sake of achieving comprehensive peace in Sudan as well as in its neighbors.