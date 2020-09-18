Malawi: Nankhumwa Under DPP Fire - Accused of Plotting Revolt

17 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has summoned its vice president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa for a disciplinary hearing on Friday.

According to a letter signed by the party's disciplinary committee secretary Charles Mhango, some of the charges levelled against Nankhumwa include failure to authenticate his academic qualifications and misleading the party's president Peter Mutharika.

The DPP is also accusing Nankhumwa of allegedly plotting a revolt, imposing himself as Leader of Opposition when Mutharika had reportedly settled for George Chaponda.

"When the president told you that he had chosen Honorable George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition, and you as Chief Whip you refused and sent him a 'Bye' message," reads part of the letter seen by Nyasa Times.

Before the DPP lost power in the 2020 Presidential Elections, Nankhumwa was Leader of Government Business in Parliament. He also served as a cabinet minister in the Mutharika administration.

Nankhumwa, who has long been touted as one of the frontrunners to succeed Mutharika and is currently Leader of Opposition in Parliament, has confirmed about the development.

"I have been summoned indeed," he said briefly.

Asked if there are cracks in DPP, Nankhumwa said "no comment."

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa of Chancellor College--a constituent college of the University of Malawi--said DPP is on "self-destruction" mode.

DPP lost in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election to the nine-party Tonse Alliance led by MCP president Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Mutharika's then estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party on the presidential ticket.

Peter Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012, propelling the party to victory in the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

