Namibia: Air Namibia Finance Manager Resigns

AIR Namibia's chief financial officer, Werner Schuckmann, has resigned with effect from 30 September 2020.

The national airline announced on Thursday afternoon said that the process to recruit a substantive chief financial officer will commence soon.

"In the interim, the airline will find a suitable person to act in his position, until a substantive chief financial officer is found," the airline said in the statement.

According to Schuckmann, Air Namibia should continue to play a meaningful role in the economy in an efficient and sustainable manner.

Schuckmann's resignation followed that of Air Namibia's spokesperson Paul Nakawa who resigned yesterday after eight years of service.