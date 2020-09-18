Ghana: We Need Our Football Back - Dormon

17 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Deputy head coach of Dreams FC, Winfred Dormon, has appealed to the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to find a way for football to return.

His comment follows the government's restrictions on contact sports as football fans eagerly anticipate the lifting of the ban on sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation with Class FM Sports yesterday, Coach Dormon was confident that the COVID-19 precautionary measures will be strictly observed when football returns in Ghana.

"I believe that we should find a way to live through this pandemic because it is here with us. Should we stop football, should we stop our lives because of a virus,?" he questioned.

According to Coach Dormon, if the government listens to "football people", represented by the GFA, they will "definitely find a way."

"Our health is very important, don't get me wrong, but we also need our economic lives back," Coach Dormon stated.

He believes that the GFA will put the necessary steps in place before the start of the league.

The 2019/20 football season was initially halted in March due to outbreak of the coronavirus and was permanently cancelled in June.

Nonetheless, Ghana's new football season is expected to start in October subject to approval from the government.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.