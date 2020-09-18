Ghana: Ho Central NPP PC Promises to Build Model Basic Schools

17 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansa, who is aspiring for the Ho Central parliamentary seat, has pledged to build well-resourced and model basic schools in the various traditional areas in the constituency with motivational packages for the teachers, when given the nod.

There are about 30 traditional areas in the Ho Central Constituency.

Mr Pi-Bansa, who is contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said that the equitable provision of good education to benefit every child in the area would be among his priorities.

In an interview in Ho on Saturday, he gave the assurance that he would source funds locally and internationally.

Mr Pi-Bansa affirmed that he would also establish a sponsorship package for teachers and nurses in the municipality for further studies, under which they would be bonded to return to the constituency to render their services after the training.

Mr Pi-Bansa further promised to implement vigorous youth sports development programmes through the provision of facilities to support juvenile soccer, volley ball, table tennis and basketball.

"This is to help to prevent them from becoming wayward," he told the Ghanaian Times.

The married father of three and a seasoned trumpeter said the empowerment of girls, lucrative entrepreneurial packages for artisans and easy credit facilities for their vocations would be among his main concerns.

The aspiring lawmaker stated that he would work hand-in-hand with the traditional authorities in the areas of development resource mobilisation and management, conflict resolutions and preservation of the area's rich culture.

Mr Pi-Bansa mentioned the high standards of sanitation in the Ho municipality and said that award schemes would be established to honour communities which excelled in that area.

He said that town hall meetings would be held in the constituency regularly to discuss issues of development concern among the people, when elected to the legislature.

