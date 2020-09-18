Ghana: Antwi Benefo Appointed Kotoko Communications Manager

17 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Astute Ghanaian sports journalist, Moses Antwi Benefo, has been appointed as the Communications Manager of Asante Kotoko SC.

Popularly known as PJ Mosey, the affable journalist will head the club's communications department for the next three years under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

His appointment did not come as any surprise - having been favoured by many due to his relationship with the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Nana Amponsah.

PJ, who holds a masters degree in journalism, is the latest to earn an appointment at the club after Emmanuel Dasoberi was appointed as administrative and operations manager.

The sports journalist recently landed a job at Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, but is believed that he would combine both positions.

Meanwhile, Oyerepa FM has reported that management of Kotoko has directed head coach Maxwell Konadu to reduce his technical team as the club begins preparations ahead of next season.

The club is currently undergoing massive changes under newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah with the focus being on the playing and technical body.

The former Black Stars B coach is currently assisted by three coaches, Johnson Smith, who joined the club from Ghana Premier League side Karela United, Akakpo Patron and Abdulai Gazale and has been told to pick one out of the three.

Konadu is likely to settle on Abdulai Gazale as he recommended him when he joined the club as head coach.

Kotoko have confirmed their participation in next season's CAF Champions League.

