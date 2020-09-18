Ghana: Naana Jane - Politics Must Be Geared Towards Devt

Sekondi — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said politics should be geared towards development and devoid of insults and acrimony.

She noted that Ghana is a peaceful country, therefore enmity should not be part of our body polity.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said this when she paid a courtesy call on the Western Regional House of Chiefs in Sekondi to introduce herself and to solicit the support of the House.

She urged politicians to think about development projects such as roads, hospitals, schools and social amenities for their constituents, instead of the insults which have become part of electioneering campaigns.

She, therefore, admonished politicians to use decent language and focused on their manifesto promises stating that insults retard progress and unity of the country.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang , who is the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana (University of Cape Coast) told the chiefs that traditional authorities existed long before partisan politics were introduced, therefore chiefs possessed the power of unity and they should be more interested in the development of their areas, adding, "That is why I have come to solicit your support for the December elections".

The President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeohoho Yaw Gyebi II, said most old students of the University of Cape Coast have attested to the excellent performance of Prof Opoku-Agyemang during her stay at the university.

He said she was a woman who has done well in her endeavours therefore propelling her to the position of a running mate of the largest opposition party, the NDC.

Ogyeohoho Gyebi said the language used by politicians during campaigns sometimes made chiefs uncomfortable and pleaded for decent and peaceful campaign from all politicians.