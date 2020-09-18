Ghana: 7 Die, 16 Hospitalised After Road Crash At Gomoa Adam

Seven persons have been confirmed dead after a head-on collision, involving two vehicles, at Gomoa Adam, on the stretch of Apam to Mankessim, on the Cape Coast-Accra highway, on Tuesday around 7pm.

A total of 16 other passengers on board the two vehicles were rushed to the Apam Catholic Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Transit with registration number GS 6031-20 with seven passengers on board, was moving from Takoradi towards Kasoa while the Toyota Hiace with registration number GR 5059-20, was from Kasoa towards Cape Coast with 16 passengers on board.

The driver of the Ford Transit, James Aidoo, and the driver of the Toyota Hiece, Kofi Abosompim, and other surviving passengers, were responding to treatment.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the police and the National Ambulance Service, were at the scene to rescue those trapped in the vehicles, and to transport the injured to the hospital.

Briefing newsmen on the accident, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said that the driver of the Ford Transit did a wrongful overtaking upon reaching the Gomoa Adam junction stretch of the road.

The act, he said, resulted in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle, which was from Kasoa towards Cape Coast.

The impact of the collision, Sgt Ettie indicated, resulted in both vehicles veering off their lanes into a nearby bush.

He said that, 18 passengers, including drivers of both vehicles, who suffered injuries, were receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Apam Catholic Hospital mortuary for autopsy.