Ghana: 7 Die, 16 Hospitalised After Road Crash At Gomoa Adam

17 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Seven persons have been confirmed dead after a head-on collision, involving two vehicles, at Gomoa Adam, on the stretch of Apam to Mankessim, on the Cape Coast-Accra highway, on Tuesday around 7pm.

A total of 16 other passengers on board the two vehicles were rushed to the Apam Catholic Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Transit with registration number GS 6031-20 with seven passengers on board, was moving from Takoradi towards Kasoa while the Toyota Hiace with registration number GR 5059-20, was from Kasoa towards Cape Coast with 16 passengers on board.

The driver of the Ford Transit, James Aidoo, and the driver of the Toyota Hiece, Kofi Abosompim, and other surviving passengers, were responding to treatment.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the police and the National Ambulance Service, were at the scene to rescue those trapped in the vehicles, and to transport the injured to the hospital.

Briefing newsmen on the accident, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said that the driver of the Ford Transit did a wrongful overtaking upon reaching the Gomoa Adam junction stretch of the road.

The act, he said, resulted in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle, which was from Kasoa towards Cape Coast.

The impact of the collision, Sgt Ettie indicated, resulted in both vehicles veering off their lanes into a nearby bush.

He said that, 18 passengers, including drivers of both vehicles, who suffered injuries, were receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Apam Catholic Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.