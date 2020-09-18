Ghana: Tropo Farms Opens Takoradi Branch

Tropo Farms Limited, dealer in tilapia, has opened a new branch in Takoradi to serve customers in the Western, Western North, and Central regions as well as Cote D'Ivoire.

Tropo Farms is a leading supplier of tilapia in the country, trading under the name Volta Catch.

The Head of Finance at Tropo Farms, Mr Francis Zimmalel, said at the launch here that the main objective of establishing the Takoradi branch was to provide fresh, healthy and quality tilapia to consumers in the Western Region and its environs.

He indicated that Tropo Farms was currently the largest tilapia farm in Africa with over 600 workers.

He said the farm, established in 1997 at Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region with only one pond, currently had three large ponds with an annual tilapia production and sale of over 2000 metric tons.

"Our value chain process required and ensured that strict safety and high sanitary conditions were administered at all levels of the fish processing with due diligence enforced in the selection process, which rendered impossible development of harmful micro-organisms and toxins," Mr Zimmalel said.

The Marketing Manager of the Farms, Mr Collins Amuah Badwah, said Volta Catch was 100 per cent locally grown on the farthest part of the pristine and clean waters of the Volta Lake in Ghana to avoid possible environmental pollution.

He said his outfit adopted the highest operational, health and safety standards to ensure only the highest quality tilapia was supplied to customers.

The Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Manager, Mr Francis Amoah, said GCB started doing business with Tropo Farms in 2017 and had always been there to support the company expand its business.

He urged all those doing business with Tropo Farms to start operating with GCB in order to access financial support to expand their businesses.

The chairman for the occasion, Mr Benjamin Kpani of the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said his outfit was there to promote all businesses and appealed to all business operators to visit the Chamber office for business advice.