Malawi: Veteran Journalist Akwete Sande Dies

Veteran journalist Aaron "Akwete" Sande has passed away after losing the battle to Cancer.

Sande died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre on mid-morning Thursday shortly after being admitted.

"It is a very sad day for journalism," lamented Limbani Moya, another veteran currently working in media monitoring at Macra.

Sande, 58, worked at state broadcaster MBC before turning to print journalism and media consultancies.

His most outstanding contribution to the media was as the founding publisher of Malawi Today, bi-weekly newspaper.

According to Frank Phiri, a journalist that worked with Sande in the late 1990s, Akwete's idea of -Malawi Today -was inspired by the -USA Today -newspaper.

"After going for further training in the USA and exchange programs, he looked forward to returning home to starting his own Malawi Today version, and for some years, the paper thrived and was a poster of media freedoms that were born at the fall of the one-party government via the 1993," he said.

Sande worked briefly at the Malawi Embassies in Namibia and Zimbabwe, but returned to continue writing, joining The Daily Times, before starting a television documentary firm, Teldoc in partnership with long-time friend and former Malawi News Agency (Mana) Editor, Don Napuwa.

Prior, Sande taught in primary schools, wrote text books at Domasi College of Education and was also regular critic on MBC's Writers Corner.

He also enjoyed writing poetry and satirical columns.

Sande will be buried on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home, in Zomba.