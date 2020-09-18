Malawi: Veteran Journalist Akwete Sande Dies

18 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Veteran journalist Aaron "Akwete" Sande has passed away after losing the battle to Cancer.

Sande died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre on mid-morning Thursday shortly after being admitted.

"It is a very sad day for journalism," lamented Limbani Moya, another veteran currently working in media monitoring at Macra.

Sande, 58, worked at state broadcaster MBC before turning to print journalism and media consultancies.

His most outstanding contribution to the media was as the founding publisher of Malawi Today, bi-weekly newspaper.

According to Frank Phiri, a journalist that worked with Sande in the late 1990s, Akwete's idea of -Malawi Today -was inspired by the -USA Today -newspaper.

"After going for further training in the USA and exchange programs, he looked forward to returning home to starting his own Malawi Today version, and for some years, the paper thrived and was a poster of media freedoms that were born at the fall of the one-party government via the 1993," he said.

Sande worked briefly at the Malawi Embassies in Namibia and Zimbabwe, but returned to continue writing, joining The Daily Times, before starting a television documentary firm, Teldoc in partnership with long-time friend and former Malawi News Agency (Mana) Editor, Don Napuwa.

Prior, Sande taught in primary schools, wrote text books at Domasi College of Education and was also regular critic on MBC's Writers Corner.

He also enjoyed writing poetry and satirical columns.

Sande will be buried on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home, in Zomba.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.