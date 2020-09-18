Ghana: First Phase of Hearts Pobiman Project Ready in Three Weeks

17 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Communications Manager of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has disclosed that the first phase of the club's Pobiman Project would be completed in three weeks.

The Phobians who secured a GH¢4.5 million loan from GT Bank for the Project in June this year, signed an agreement with local construction firm K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited, to start grounds work on the facility.

Giving update on the project, Opare Addo said the local firm whose mandate is to do substructure only are about wrapping up their side of the job at hand.

"K.A. Estates Constructions Company Limited has done a great job so far. They have been working around the clock through the COVID-19 period up until now and would be completing the first phase of the project in three weeks time."

According to him, the club is happy with the firm, especially as they have kept to their words to deliver on time although being faced with some difficulties as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that when the first phase is done with, Turkey-based contractors, Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd (STL) will continue with the second and final phase of the project which is expected to be completed fully by January, next year.

"In August last year, we reached an agreement with the Turkish construction firm for the construction of the Pobiman Academy project. As we speak now, the company is wrapping up with the manufacturing of the prefabricated materials and shipping down to the country for assembling."

The ultra-modern Pobiman Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen and dining hall.

On the club's new partnership with Star Assurance Company Limited, the Communications Manager noted that as a club seeking to expand its horizons off the field, such association is one sure way of getting it done.

He urged the club's faithful to patronise the Phobia Assure package put out by Star Assurance Company Limited which has comprehensive life insurance policies such as the Phobia Child Education Plan, Phobia WealthMaster Plan, Phobia Ultimate Protection Plan and the Phobia HomeCall Plan.

"This is the only way with which the fans can help the club realise it expansion dreams."

