Ghana: 4 Remanded in Connection With Murder of Law Professor

The four persons arrested in connection with the murder of University of Ghana law professor, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, were yesterday remanded into police custody by the Kaneshie District Court, in Accra.

The presiding judge Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway remanded Christian Pobee,32, cleaner, Isaac Botchwey, 41, house boy, James Nana Womba,26, and Adams Mensah Masur,52, gardener, till September 30, to assist the police in investigation into the case.

Their plea was not taken.

There was drama at the court premises when family members of accused, who thronged the place, verbally attacked journalists, who attempted taking photographs of accused, after proceedings.

Prosecuting, Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo said accused are domestic workers of the late 66-year-old Prof Benneh.

The court heard that the deceased was found dead last Saturday at his residence at Adjiriganor, in Accra, in a supine position in a pool of blood on his corridor with his hands and legs tied with a rope, in a decomposition state.

Insp Okuffo said accused were arrested last Sunday, and prayed the court to remand them into police custody to assist in investigations, stressing that granting them bail would hamper investigations.

He said the police have obtained mobile phones of accused and yet to obtain a court order to 'go into the phones'.

Mr Robert Esuman, counsel for Botchwey, and Masur, prayed the court to grant bail to his clients.

The counsel said Masur and Botchwey, who have worked for the deceased for the past 26 years, have been in custody since September 13, exceeding 48 hours.

He said Masur and Botchwey have permanent places of abode, and would avail themselves for investigations.