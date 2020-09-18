Sudan: Arman Calls for Better and Closer Relations With South Sudan

17 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Advance Delegation of the Revolutionary Front, Yasser Saeed Arman has affirmed that they came to Khartoum carrying peace to our country, our people, besides, good neighborliness and the strategic relations with the State of South Sudan.

Arman outlined in the first press conference of the advance delegation of the RF which signed peace agreement Sudan's government that a better relation should be established with the State of South Sudan and the good ties between the two countries must be restored.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.