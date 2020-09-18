Sudan: Arman Calls for Better and Closer Relations With South Sudan

Khartoum — Chairman of the Advance Delegation of the Revolutionary Front, Yasser Saeed Arman has affirmed that they came to Khartoum carrying peace to our country, our people, besides, good neighborliness and the strategic relations with the State of South Sudan.

Arman outlined in the first press conference of the advance delegation of the RF which signed peace agreement Sudan's government that a better relation should be established with the State of South Sudan and the good ties between the two countries must be restored.