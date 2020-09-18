Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Meets Wali of Gadarif State

17 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has directed the officials in Gadarif State to give due concern to peace and peaceful co-existence issues, affirming his support to make a success the agricultural season in the state.

This came when Dr. Hamouk met, Thursday, at his office, the Wali (governor) of Gadarif State, Dr. Suleiman Ali who said in press statement that he briefed the Prime Minister on the overall situations in the state with special emphasis on security, stability and the state's government efforts to address the security challenges on the border lines.

He said the meeting also, touched on the living condition in the state.

