Sudan: Hamdouk to Attend Sufism in Sudan Conference Next Tuesday

Khartoum — The Ministry of Religious Affairs organizes conference for the Sufism in Sudan under the motto: (Commendment - Tolerance - Brotherhood), under the auspices of the Sovereign Council and the honor of the Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk, and under the supervision of the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasr Eddin Mufreh, on 22-23 of current September, at 9:00 at the Ministry's Conferences Great Hall.
