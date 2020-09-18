Sudan: Hamdouk to Attend Sufism in Sudan Conference Next Tuesday

17 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Religious Affairs organizes conference for the Sufism in Sudan under the motto: (Commendment - Tolerance - Brotherhood), under the auspices of the Sovereign Council and the honor of the Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk, and under the supervision of the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasr Eddin Mufreh, on 22-23 of current September, at 9:00 at the Ministry's Conferences Great Hall.

