Sierra Leone: Chief Justice Orders Arrest of Fcc, Epa, Radison Blu Heads

16 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Justice Babatunde is serious about this issue

The Chief Justice of Sierra Leone has ordered the arrest of the Chief Administrator of the Freetown City Council, Festus Kallay, the General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel George Bellasis, and Head of the Sierra Leone Environment Protection Agency, because of the absence of their staff who were assigned to serve as jurors.

Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards made the order yesterday, Tuesday, 15th September, in an open court while presiding over the September 2020 Criminal Session Call-Over.

"I am going to be extremely strict this time around on people who are called upon to serve as jurors and did not come," he said.

Justice Babatunde cited the Criminal Procedure Act of 1964, which states that failure by an individual to comply when assigned to serve as a juror is tantamount to contempt of court and publishable by law, adding that the individual can be sent to jail or lost his property to the state.

The September 2020 Criminal session will be looking into and trying eighty-one (81) criminal cases, ranging from murder, sexual penetration, robbery with aggravation, robbery, wounding with intent, burglary, house breaking, malicious damage and many other criminal offences.

However, the session captured sixteen (16) sexual penetration cases which records the highest offenses compared to other offences.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.