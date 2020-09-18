Sierra Leone: Chief Justice Orders Arrest of Fcc, Epa, Radison Blu Heads

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Justice Babatunde is serious about this issue

The Chief Justice of Sierra Leone has ordered the arrest of the Chief Administrator of the Freetown City Council, Festus Kallay, the General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel George Bellasis, and Head of the Sierra Leone Environment Protection Agency, because of the absence of their staff who were assigned to serve as jurors.

Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards made the order yesterday, Tuesday, 15th September, in an open court while presiding over the September 2020 Criminal Session Call-Over.

"I am going to be extremely strict this time around on people who are called upon to serve as jurors and did not come," he said.

Justice Babatunde cited the Criminal Procedure Act of 1964, which states that failure by an individual to comply when assigned to serve as a juror is tantamount to contempt of court and publishable by law, adding that the individual can be sent to jail or lost his property to the state.

The September 2020 Criminal session will be looking into and trying eighty-one (81) criminal cases, ranging from murder, sexual penetration, robbery with aggravation, robbery, wounding with intent, burglary, house breaking, malicious damage and many other criminal offences.

However, the session captured sixteen (16) sexual penetration cases which records the highest offenses compared to other offences.