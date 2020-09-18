Namibia: Union to Fight Civil Servants' Pay Cuts

The Teachers Union of Namibia secretary-general Mahongora Kavihuha they would challenge the government with full vigour at their disposal should the government cut salaries of civil servants.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kavihuha said such cuts would be patently flawed and unlawful.

The union made these statements after The Namibian reported on Monday that Cabinet has deliberated on the possibility of cutting salaries of civil servants across the board to save funds and contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

"It may be considered (salary cuts) but it can be done countrywide. Why only politicians? Cut all salaries of those working. We are doing it voluntarily. It's not just about us. We must all do something," Geingob said.

The TUN secretary-general urged the civil service personnel to rest in full assurance the union will not leave no stone unturned in defence of their employment rights.

"Most importantly, they must rest in the assurance that any act contemplated to reduce their pay is unlawful from the beginning to the end," Kavihuha noted.