Namibia: Union to Fight Civil Servants' Pay Cuts

17 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Teachers Union of Namibia secretary-general Mahongora Kavihuha they would challenge the government with full vigour at their disposal should the government cut salaries of civil servants.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kavihuha said such cuts would be patently flawed and unlawful.

The union made these statements after The Namibian reported on Monday that Cabinet has deliberated on the possibility of cutting salaries of civil servants across the board to save funds and contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

"It may be considered (salary cuts) but it can be done countrywide. Why only politicians? Cut all salaries of those working. We are doing it voluntarily. It's not just about us. We must all do something," Geingob said.

The TUN secretary-general urged the civil service personnel to rest in full assurance the union will not leave no stone unturned in defence of their employment rights.

"Most importantly, they must rest in the assurance that any act contemplated to reduce their pay is unlawful from the beginning to the end," Kavihuha noted.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.