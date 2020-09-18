Zimbabwe: I'm Still Zanu-PF, Declares Kasukuwere

18 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Self-exiled former Zanu PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere insists he was still a 'card carrying' member of the ruling party despite his expulsion some three years ago.

Tyson, as he was affectionately known within Zanu PF, is one of the top politicians linked to the Generation 40 faction whose members were 2017 forced to scurry in all directions when then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa seized power in a shock military assisted coup which ended Robert Mugabe's 37 year rule.

Kasukuwere was expelled together with then ministers Patrick Zhuwao, Jonathan Moyo as well as former first lady Grace Mugabe, among other party politicians who were opposed to Mnangagwa's take-over as President.

Despite the expulsions and the rough treatment under Zanu PF's current leaders, Kasukuwere, a former youth minister, expressed his undying 'love' for the party on Twitter.

"I remain a card carrying member of the party until due process in carried in line with the party's constitution. I remain committed to the party which is key to sustainable national development," reads Kasukuwere's tweet.

Currently exiled in South Africa, the former Mount Darwin lawmaker is a strong critic of President Mnangagwa's government and has sometimes expressed his desire to challenge his former ally in the 2023 elections through his Tyson Wa Bantu Movement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.