Malawi: Mzava's Romance With Highlands Park Over

South Africa- based former Malawi national team captain Limbikani Mzava has been offloaded at PSL club Highlands Park.

This follows the selling of Highlands Park PSL status to TS Galaxy which is owned by Tima Sukazi.

Sukazi told goal.com the deal is sealed.

"The deal is done, it is signed and sealed. I know there was a tweet yesterday that the deal is off. But some people are sensational and like to create confusion and stories without checking the facts. The PSL letter is clear, they will approve the deal. We can start celebrating" he said.

Mzava has been outstanding during 2019-2020 season and was featured in first team in majority of games.

Mzava joined Bloemfontein Celtic from Malawian now disbanded ESCOM United in 2011.

He moved to Mpumalanga Black Acesfor the 2015-16 season.

Mzava made his international debut for Malawi in 2009.