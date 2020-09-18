Malawi: Mzava's Romance With Highlands Park Over

18 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

South Africa- based former Malawi national team captain Limbikani Mzava has been offloaded at PSL club Highlands Park.

This follows the selling of Highlands Park PSL status to TS Galaxy which is owned by Tima Sukazi.

Sukazi told goal.com the deal is sealed.

"The deal is done, it is signed and sealed. I know there was a tweet yesterday that the deal is off. But some people are sensational and like to create confusion and stories without checking the facts. The PSL letter is clear, they will approve the deal. We can start celebrating" he said.

Mzava has been outstanding during 2019-2020 season and was featured in first team in majority of games.

Mzava joined Bloemfontein Celtic from Malawian now disbanded ESCOM United in 2011.

He moved to Mpumalanga Black Acesfor the 2015-16 season.

Mzava made his international debut for Malawi in 2009.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.