Namibia: Cricket Resumes With CCD Sixes Bash

Cricket action returns this weekend with CCD hosting a sixes tournament, while a schools tournament will also be held in Windhoek.

According to CCD chairperson Polly Negongo, most of Windhoek's club sides will be in action.

"A few months ago we sent invitations to all the clubs in Namibia, but due to the current lockdown, only Windhoek teams will be able to participate. CCD, WHS Old Boys, United and Zebras have each entered two teams, but Wanderers have not entered," he said.

Ï don't know why they didn't enter, maybe their players are not ready, but we are all in the same boat," he added.

Each team will consist of six players, while only five overs will be bowled per side. The tournament starts at 16h00 at the CCD field on Friday and will continue tomorrow, while the play-off matches and finals will take place on Sunday.

Negongo said some top class cricket could be expected.

"The idea is just to have some fun and to give the players some game time. Most of our national players should be in action so we are expecting some top class action," he said.

"We will use the event as a fundraiser to help renovate our facilities, to repair the cricket mats and to buy new materials," he added.

Meanwhile, a schools tournament for u11 and u13 teams will be held at the United and WAP's fields this weekend. Eight teams have entered from schools like WHS, WAP and St Paul's College, as well as a team from the Namspire Cricket Academy.

The tournament will herald in the schools cricket season, with another youth tournament scheduled for the coast in October, while the APS Sixes tournament is due to start in various regions of Namibia towards the end of September.