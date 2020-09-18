Somalia: Somali Leaders End Lengthy Talks On Country's Next Elections

17 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo and five regional leaders plus Mogadishu mayor have agreed on a new election model for the 2020/21 polls, which is seen as crucial for the country's stability.

Farmajo has hosted leaders of the regional states of Galmudug, South West State, and Hirshabelle, Jubaland, and Puntland as well as the governor of Banadir in Mogadishu.

According to a joint communique released on Thursday evening, the leaders inked a deal to form Electoral Constituency Caucuses, with each caucus consisting of 101 delegates who will vote for a seat in parliament.

The agreement, which was reached at the end of four-day of talks, must be approved by the Lower House of Parliament.

The four leaders also resolved to establish at least two constituencies in each regional state where the elections take place and that the elections will be held nationwide on the same day.

The leaders also resolved to hold indirect elections in Somaliland, regional assemblies to elect members of the Upper House.

The leaders also agreed with a 30 percent quota for women to be observed. The agreement needs to be approved by parliament.

The meeting took place amid pressure from the international community which said preserving the recently cultivated trust among the leaders and sustaining the consensus-building process initiated during the last Dhusamareb summit is imperative to keep Somalia on a stable political path.

The Horn of Africa nation last held one-person, one-vote elections in March 1969 when the government was overthrown in a bloodless military coup.

Parliamentary and presidential elections took place in late 2016 and early 2017 through a system of indirect suffrage.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved.

