Zimbabwe: Vincent One of the Highest Ranked

Zimbabwean professional golfer, Scott Vincent, teed off as one of the highest ranked player in the Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, yesterday.

Vincent is the third-ranked player, because of the official world golf rankings, where he sits in 173rd place.

Most of the world's best-ranked players are taking part in the US Open, which also teed off yesterday.

Vincent is ranked only behind last week's Portugal Open winner, South African George Cortzee (85,) and Ormsby Wade, who is ranked 183rd.

The 58th edition of the historic event is being promoted by the Portuguese Golf Association.

Vincent is making good progress, on the European Tour, and is expected to do well in Portugal where he finished tied for eighth last week.

Meanwhile, veld fires, damaged some of the fairways at Falcon Golf Club at the weekend.

Three fairways were affected.

"We urge people not to start unnecessary fires," the club member said.

Environmental Management Agency's education and publicity manager, Amkela Sidange, said they were concerned about veld fires, especially during this part of the year,

"We encourage local authorities to educate people and communities to be cautious," she said.

"There are some incidents, which we have already recorded during this fire season, which began on July 31.

"At the moment, we have recorded over 395 incidents of veld fires and we encourage people to have fire guards."