Zimbabwe: Vincent One of the Highest Ranked

18 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Zimbabwean professional golfer, Scott Vincent, teed off as one of the highest ranked player in the Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, yesterday.

Vincent is the third-ranked player, because of the official world golf rankings, where he sits in 173rd place.

Most of the world's best-ranked players are taking part in the US Open, which also teed off yesterday.

Vincent is ranked only behind last week's Portugal Open winner, South African George Cortzee (85,) and Ormsby Wade, who is ranked 183rd.

The 58th edition of the historic event is being promoted by the Portuguese Golf Association.

Vincent is making good progress, on the European Tour, and is expected to do well in Portugal where he finished tied for eighth last week.

Meanwhile, veld fires, damaged some of the fairways at Falcon Golf Club at the weekend.

Three fairways were affected.

"We urge people not to start unnecessary fires," the club member said.

Environmental Management Agency's education and publicity manager, Amkela Sidange, said they were concerned about veld fires, especially during this part of the year,

"We encourage local authorities to educate people and communities to be cautious," she said.

"There are some incidents, which we have already recorded during this fire season, which began on July 31.

"At the moment, we have recorded over 395 incidents of veld fires and we encourage people to have fire guards."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.