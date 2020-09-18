Zimbabwe: Platinum Battle to Contain Turbulence

18 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP champions, FC Platinum, seem to be battling to contain boardroom turbulence which has hit their technical department.

The Zvishavane side could be forced to reshuffle their coaching staff, amid reports of a power battle between head coach, Hendrikus Peiter De Jongh, and his assistant, Lizwe Sweswe.

Reports suggest Sweswe could be shifted from the first team to another coaching portfolio within the club structures.

The Dutchman appear to favour the recruitment of his former assistant at Highlanders, Mandla Mpofu, to be his deputy.

Yesterday, club spokesperson, Chidzo Chizondo, confirmed a reshuffle was underway bit said Sweswe was not going anywhere.

"We are reshuffling and will advise once finalised. But Lizwe is not going anywhere," said Chizondo.

Efforts to get a comment from Sweswe were fruitless.

However, sources confirmed the working relationship, between the coach and his Dutch boss, has become toxic.

FC Platinum are also set to lose their marquee signing, Silas Songani, who is now on the verge of joining Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.

He will move once he passes his medicals.

Al Hilal, who used to provide a home to Dynamos legend, Edward Sadomba, have already snapped midfielder Last Jesi.

The midfielder was on loan at FC Patinum from Mutare side Manica Diamonds.

Earlier in the week, De Jongh said while he was now looking to replace Jesi, he was not aware of Songani's imminent move.

"Songani's deal is not yet concluded, in fact, I am not aware of it," the Dutchman said.

"But, what l can tell you is that Songani is in the top three of our best players. He is one player who can change the complexion of the game.

"I hope we retain him but, if he is going then, well, we will need to once again look at the market and see who we can bring aboard.

"Songani is the only player we have with European experience and we were banking on him to bring the much-needed balance to the team.

"If we are going to lose him then it's sad and it means we should start looking at the possible options.

"What we would need is a player who plays more or less like Songani."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

